Mary Paige Watkins



It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Paige Watkins announces her sudden passing on September 11, 2021. She was born in Carrolton, Texas, to Michael and Ruth Watkins on September 8, 1992 and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in 2011.



During her time with us, Paige always made a point to help others, young and old. She had a passion for animals that was evident through her time spent working at Woodland West and Banfield Animal Hospital, in addition to donating her time to numerous animal welfare nonprofits. If any animal, anywhere, was in need she would not hesitate to take it in and care for it. She had a laugh that, with even just one encounter, you would remember for life. Paige had the biggest heart; and found beauty everywhere she went. She loved so many, and was cherished by so many more.



Paige will be lovingly remembered by her father, Michael Watkins; her siblings, Michael Watkins, Alyssa Brittain, and Katie (Rob) Phillips; her nephew, Fletcher; and many cousins, family and friends. Paige was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Watkins; uncle, David Watkins; and grandparents, Malcom and Dorothy Watkins, and Richard Price.



A Celebration of Paige's Life will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, September 16th, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St. A reception will follow at The Brook Restaurant Downtown, 201 E. 2nd Street.



In honor of Paige's love for animals, in lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Paige's honor to Wild Care Oklahoma or the Tulsa Humane Society.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 14, 2021.