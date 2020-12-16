Menu
Mary Ellen Wilson
Wilson, Mary Ellen, 82, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Monday, Dec. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wish I was there to be close to my family. Being 2000+ miles is really hard. Couple years ago Aunt Mary made it known that she really wanted to see me again after 38 years. Those 2 weeks I spent with her and the family was the best 2 weeks spent getting to know my family all over again. My heart felt love and hugs goes out to my 3 cousin her kids Mary Ann, Mike and David and all the extended family there and beyond. Please feel my love and darrow at this time from Portland, Oregon, if it was not for the covid-19 I would of been there today. Love you all and please consider you all hugged, know I will be there in thought if not in person
Toni Wilson
December 17, 2020
Ronica Sewell
December 16, 2020
