Longview, TX formerly of Tulsa, OK. Pitts, Marybeth, 78. Homemaker. Died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Thursday, March 18, 2021 and the Funeral Service will be 1 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021 both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home 918-663-2233



Published by Tulsa World from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.