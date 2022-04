Matthew



Roberson Jr.



07/01/1959 - 09/22/2021



Matthew R. Roberson, Jr., fondly known as "Bully" and "Matt" has a memorial scheduled for 11 am on October 2, 2021 at Kingdom Keys Ministries located at 8720 E. 61st St., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133. Repass to follow. All family and friends are welcome to attend in casual church attire to pay their respects and celebrate Matt's life. Masks required.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 1, 2021.