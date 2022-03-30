Maureen ClementsMaureen Clements died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 23rd while visiting family in Wichita.Maureen is survived by sister Susan (Shirley) Clements, nephew David (Kelsey) Floyd, nephew Travis (Emily) Floyd, niece Cassi Floyd, great nieces Mallory and Lauren, and great nephews Paul and Daniel.She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Betty (née Leahy) Clements, sister Tina Floyd, and nephew Matthew Floyd.Maureen was born August 30th, 1952, in Tulsa. Her distinguished career as an educator and principal spanned over four decades at Holy Family, Cascia Hall, and finally at The School of St. Mary where she had recently retired at the completion of the 2021 school year. Shortly thereafter the Mayor of Tulsa proclaimed May 28th as "Maureen Clements Day" to honor her exemplary years of service.Maureen's selfless devotion to her students, friends, and family was an example for us all. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.A funeral mass will be held Friday afternoon at 1:30 at The Church of St. Mary in Tulsa.