Maxine Foreman Zarrow
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Maxine Foreman Zarrow

Maxine Foreman Zarrow passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma surrounded by her loving family. Maxine was just shy of her 96th birthday. The matriarch of her family, she is remembered for her determination, larger-than-life personality, and boisterous laugh.

A graveside funeral is set for 10 a.m., Thursday, at Rose Hill Cemetery. No visitation is planned.

Born on June 16, 1925, in Wichita Falls, Texas, Maxine was the third child of Rebecca and Joseph Foreman, Russian immigrants. Maxine grew up in Vernon, Texas, alongside her sisters, Sarah and Hannah, with whom she shared close bonds. She attended the University of Texas at Austin where she graduated with a degree in Education. During her time at UT, she met the love of her life, Jack Zarrow. They shared 65 beautiful years together. Jack and Maxine had three children, Gail, Kathy, and Scott.

Maxine was devoted to her family and community. Over the years she served on the boards of numerous nonprofits, locally and nationally, and received awards for her philanthropic work. In particular, she was committed to the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma, Gilcrease Museum, and the Mayo Clinic. She was proud of her role in the formation and expansion of the Zarrow Pointe facility. Additionally, Maxine and Jack created a lasting legacy with the Maxine and Jack Zarrow Family Foundation. The Foundation continues the work of its founders and is committed to Tulsa-area charities, especially those supporting mental health, children, education, the arts, and Jewish causes.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Gail and Kip Richards, Hilary Zarrow, Kathy Zarrow. Maxine loved her grandchildren, Rebecca Richards and Matthew Kutcher, Eric and Shannon Richards, Alison Zarrow and Nicolas Gerard, Rachel Zarrow and Jonathan Igner, and she adored her great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Daniel, Dylan and Chandler. Maxine is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She deeply appreciated her caregivers, Sharon Johnson, Marian McKinley, Rosemary Kungu, Margaret Kungu and Valleria Crawley.

Maxine Zarrow was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her son, Scott.

Memorial contributions may go to Congregation B'nai Emunah, the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma, Gilcrease Museum, or Zarrow Pointe. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151

fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to learn of Miss Maxine´s passing. May her memory be eternal.
Peggy Mihos
Work
June 21, 2021
My deep Condolences
William Stamile
Family
June 20, 2021
As an artist Maxine and Jack Zarrow were dear friends and patrons. I was also fortunate to receive the Community award from Tulsa Library funded by them. Due to my health I was unable to attend her memorial
Ruthe Blalock Jones
Friend
June 17, 2021
A remarkable and accomplished individual who contributed so much to both society, her family and many friends and admirers. She will be missed but the memories are a blessing we can all keep.
Jim Nathan
Friend
June 16, 2021
Dear Kip and Gail, I enjoyed being able to visit with Maxine while she was at Zarrow Pointe. Even with failing eyesight , she was always great at conversation and especially funny at dinner time. Maxine was an inspiration in every worthwhile cause. I know you and your family will continue her efforts to enrich the lives of others. How fortunate I am to have called her my friend. She will be missed. Much love, Janie´s
Janie Sanditen Kolman
Friend
June 16, 2021
