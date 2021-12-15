Melba L. McFerranMelba Loyce (Sasnett) McFerran was born on August 4, 1925 in Red Oak, OK, to William Edward and Scottie Cornelius (Dixon) Sasnett and passed from this life on December 12, 2021 at the age of 96.Melba lived her early life in Leflore, OK and moved to California at the age of 20. She moved back to Oklahoma and settled in Tulsa in 1966. Melba was a member of the Senior Olympic Women's Basketball Team The Sooner Gals, earning over 70 Gold and Silver medals in basketball and even a few in horseshoes. She was a member and Sunday school Teacher at The Lily of the Valley Church of Prayer in Tulsa. Melba was an avid gardener and loved to fish. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years and also worked in real estate.Melba was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Dewey Jernigan; her brother, William Sasnett; and her sister, Doris Pope. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Shores and loved like a son, Bradley Stone; her daughter, Donna "Cricket" Groat; her son, Donald Groat; her sisters, Jane Carter and Geneva Bell; her brother, Marvin Sasnett; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great, great grandson.A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m,. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Leflore First Baptist Church and she will be laid to rest in Leflore Cemetery, both in Leflore, OK.Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556