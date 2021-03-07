Melissa Revelette Alred



Melissa Revelette Alred (age 80) lost her battle with cancer on March 3, 2021. She died peacefully at home attended by her children. She was born on January 21, 1941 to Joseph Revelette, an original Osage Allottee, and Alice Revelette of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She grew up on the Revelette ranch north of Pawhuska.



At age 17, she married a young cowboy, Charles Alred, and they lived and raised their 2 children on the Alred Ranch west of Pawhuska. They were married 56 years. Charlie passed in 2014. Melissa was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Later in life, she delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered in her community.



Melissa was an accomplished cowgirl, helping Charlie gather cattle, working the ranch and even won a cutting horse competition with her husband's favorite cutting horse. She was an excellent cook and prepared meals for the cowboys on working days for over 50 years. She enjoyed working with her husband and living on the ranch. There was no other place she wanted to live. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and friends will never forget her and loved her deeply.



Melissa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Alred; and brother, Chuck Revelette of Texas. She is survived by her son, Bryan Alred; daughter, Ruth and son-in-law, Thomas Stover of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Jan Hewitt of Vacaville, California. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Amanda Stover of Stillwater, Oklahoma and grandchildren, Charles Luke and Olivia Alred.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 8, 9:00AM – 5:00PM, at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home of Pawhuska. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 9, 2:00PM, in the Pawhuska City Cemetery.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.