Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Meredith Gentry
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Meredith Gentry

Born October 30, 1943 Kirkwood, MO. Died June 4, 2021 Tulsa, OK.

Parents: Dr. Royal C. McLean and Marguerite (Holdsworth) McLean. Married Mike Gentry, September 15, 1973. Rather than flowers send memorial gifts to Tulsa Wesley Foundation. Visitation scheduled at Moore Funeral & Cremation, Wednesday, July 7 (4-8PM), private graveside service. Ranch Acres Baptist Church Tulsa will host a service, Saturday, July 10, 10am

www.moorefuneralcremation.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore Funeral & Cremation
OK
Jul
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Ranch Acres Baptist Church
Tulsa, OK
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was a caregiver for Meredith and loved her. Prayers, Peace and Love to her son and family. I will miss her.
Mary Beth Savage
Friend
June 21, 2021
I will always remember Meredith as a strong woman who knew God. She loved her son and was so proud of him. Meredith continued to give her all despite any difficulties. I will miss her and feel blessed for the lessons she taught me.
Patti Harriman
Work
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results