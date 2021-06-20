Meredith Gentry
Born October 30, 1943 Kirkwood, MO. Died June 4, 2021 Tulsa, OK.
Parents: Dr. Royal C. McLean and Marguerite (Holdsworth) McLean. Married Mike Gentry, September 15, 1973. Rather than flowers send memorial gifts to Tulsa Wesley Foundation. Visitation scheduled at Moore Funeral & Cremation, Wednesday, July 7 (4-8PM), private graveside service. Ranch Acres Baptist Church Tulsa will host a service, Saturday, July 10, 10am www.moorefuneralcremation.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.