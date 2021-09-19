Mervin Snowden
Mervin Leroy Snowden died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born November 19, 1941 to Opal and Harold Snowden. Mervin is survived by: his children, Sherri (Steve) Voelkel and Kevin Snowden; his grandchildren, Taylor Voelkel and Michelle Voelkel; and his sisters, Rita (Robert) Hauck and Connie (Myron) Hoover. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Naomi (Joy) Snowden; and his brother, Robert Snowden.
Mervin received a Master's degree in Architectural Engineering from Oklahoma State University in May of 1966 and had been a loyal and true Cowboys supporter ever since. He married Joy on August 10, 1962 while still attending college. He was a member of the armed services and served in Vietnam as a 2nd Lieutenant. Shortly after beginning his long and successful career as a structural engineer, he purchased the business from the owner and it soon became Snowden Engineering. He was very proud to have his son, Kevin, join him at Snowden Engineering where, together, they have made it a successful business. He is leaving a lasting business legacy that will continue to carry his family name. Mervin's interests were many and varied. He had a strong work ethic starting at an early age running a paper route, when he was a boy. He played trombone in the marching band and sang in his church choir. He was an avid OSU Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys fan. He coached his son's soccer team, attended Tulsa Roughnecks soccer games with his family, loved boating, water skiing and spending time with his family at their lake cabin, and had a love for antique cars. He was a member of the '54 Ford and Model A clubs and enjoyed driving his 5 classic cars around town and to auto shows. People admired Mervin, not only for his brilliant engineering mind, but also for his strong and kind heart, his generous and quiet nature, his sense of humor, his love for his family, and his unwavering faith in God. He was someone you could count on for anything at any time. Mervin will be missed by many but his life will be forever cherished and celebrated.
The family will have a funeral service for Mervin at Parkview Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK, on Monday, October 4th, at 2:00 PM. All are welcome to join the family in celebrating his life. After the funeral service, he will be laid to rest, next to his wife, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the OSU Foundation in Mervin's name. Checks should be made payable to the
OSU Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749. Memorial donations can also be made online
at https://osugiving.com/your-gift/inmemory-in-honor.www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.