My physician & friend of over 25 years will be deeply missed. The first time I met him I was 14 years old & he worked in the Speed Professional Building. He was truly the kindest & most compassionate man. I will miss the joke of the day he would tell me when I went in for my monthly visit & how he always asked about my kiddo. He just felt like family. No one will ever fill his shoes. My prayers are with the Anderson family during this difficult time.

Julie Summers November 21, 2020