Michael G. Bohan



Michael G. Bohan, 62, of Humboldt, Iowa died Friday, March 19, 2021 at his farm.



Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Deer Creek Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Laufersweiler Funeral Home, Fort Dodge, Iowa.



Michael Gerald Bohan was born April 23, 1958 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Betty (Kruse) and John Bohan. Mike graduated from Memorial High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1976. After high school, Michael returned to Humboldt and studied Criminal Justice at ICCC receiving his AA degree. Besides farming his entire life, in 1981, Mike began his career as a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. In 2017, after 35 1/2 years of service, he retired from the Postal Service.



Michael is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Jennifer Madigan (Jakob Steffes) of Painsville, OH; Rachel (Matthew) Murphy and their children, Lillian and Drake of Coralville; Abby (Nathan) Repp and their children, Waverly and Sienna of Blue Grass; BriAnne (Colby) Hemer and their children, Bristol and Cyrus of Odebolt; Joe (Ashley) Bohan and their children, Waylon and Lawson of Humboldt; Samuel Bohan at home in Humboldt; mother, Betty of Tulsa, OK; siblings, Stephen, Richard, William and Joan Bohan.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 25, 2021.