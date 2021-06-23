Michael Dale Henderson
Services and a reception to honor and celebrate the life of Michael Dale Henderson will be held 6:00pm, Friday, June 25th, at Schaudt's Funeral Service and Cremation Care, 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145. Michael Henderson, 49, beloved Son, Brother and friend, was called to his eternal resting place on June 17, 2021, in Tulsa, OK, surrounded by his loving family.
He entered this world on May 24, 1972 in Tulsa, OK, born to Dale and Phyllis Henderson.
Michael grew up in the Tulsa area and graduated from Union High School in 1990 and Oklahoma State University in 2005 with a degree in Marketing. Michael worked as an Account Executive for Cox Media Group for the last several years where he took great pride in the relationships and bonds he formed with his co-workers and clients.
Michael had a love for travel, hanging out with his friends and attending '80s hair band concerts with his sister, Sonya. Besides his relationships with loved ones, Michael's greatest love was for his dog, Rane.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dale Henderson.
He is survived by his sister, Sonya and her husband, Dr. Steven Hodges, their sons, Bryce and Kade; his mother, Phyllis Henderson; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online, www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
. Flowers can be arranged through Toni's Florists in Tulsa. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Light In The World Development Foundation (539) 777-2984-a non-profit medical mission lead by Dr. Folly, Michael's Hospitalist at St. Francis. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 23, 2021.