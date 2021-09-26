Michael Lee Humphrey
Michael Lee Humphrey, 60, of Houston, TX, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with ongoing heart conditions.
Mike was born February 20, 1961, in Wichita, KS. Michael is survived by: his daughter, Colleen Tongtip Humphrey and her husband, Edwin Valladares of Houston, TX; his daughter, Melinda Dee Humphrey of Houston, TX; his parents, Robert and Colleen Humphrey of Tulsa, OK; his brothers, Rick and Steve and their families including many nieces and nephews,all in the Tulsa area; also several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mike grew up in Tulsa, OK and was a 1979 graduate of Memorial High School. He took the class motto "'79 will shine" to heart and was a bright light to his friends and family. Mike attended Oklahoma State University. He started his career in the family business, Humphrey Connectors, as a salesman. His work eventually moved him to Houston, TX working in the industrial fluid power market, most recently employed as Product Development Manager for Berendsen Fluid Power, headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
He liked working, but he LOVED being a dad to Colleen and Melinda. He raised his girls in Houston, but always made several visits each year back to Tulsa. He made sure his girls had a strong sense of family and ongoing traditions.
Mike was known for his big heart, his willingness to help, and being a good friend. He could tell a great story and loved to laugh. He was a great son, brother, and uncle, and he was a SUPER Dad to his girls, the loves of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Make a Wish-Oklahoma, Attn: Direct Mail, 4606 E 67th St, #314, Tulsa, OK 74136 or http://Oklahoma.wish.org
in memory of Michael Lee Humphrey.
Service is Friday, October 1, at 2 pm, Kirk of the Hills, Tulsa, OK. Celebration of Life at Pub W, Tulsa, OK following memorial service.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.