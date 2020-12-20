Menu
Michael Keeling
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Michael Keeling

Michael Lee Keeling was born September 29, 1945 to Raymond and Doris Keeling. He left this earth December 8, 2020. He attended Sapulpa schools and NEO in Miami, OK. He was married 55 years to Lawanda (Ledford) Keeling.

He was a sheet metal journeyman and later production manager for Southern Sheet Metal where he worked for 45 years.

He was the owner of Snake Farm Cactus and built a dome that was dubbed the "Snake Farm" by the county.

He is survived by his wife, Lawanda; daughter, Lori Deaton (Rick); son, Brian Keeling (Mindy) and daughter, Dea Nelson (Mike); 5 grandsons, Kevin, Hunter (Avery), Braden, Nate, and Dray; 4 granddaughters, Mallory, Shelby, Samara, and Destiny; and 1 great granddaughter, Accalia.

He was a great husband, father, and papa and will be greatly missed. www.greenhillok.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for Mike's Family. He was a very special guy.
JOSEPH KIRK
December 22, 2020
Just now got the news. Went on many special trips with Mike, cactus, snakes, rocks. We would drive all night long to get to Arizona, be there a few hours, then head out for Big Bend, Texas, or Belen, New Mexico. Have a lot of good memories of Mike. My prayers for his Family.
JOSEPH KIRK
December 22, 2020
I didn´t know this until just now. I am so sorry. I am praying for you and your family.
Jennifer Long
December 21, 2020
Mike was a very good friend knew him through building his mustang many memories
Melvin Little
December 20, 2020
