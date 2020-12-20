Michael Keeling
Michael Lee Keeling was born September 29, 1945 to Raymond and Doris Keeling. He left this earth December 8, 2020. He attended Sapulpa schools and NEO in Miami, OK. He was married 55 years to Lawanda (Ledford) Keeling.
He was a sheet metal journeyman and later production manager for Southern Sheet Metal where he worked for 45 years.
He was the owner of Snake Farm Cactus and built a dome that was dubbed the "Snake Farm" by the county.
He is survived by his wife, Lawanda; daughter, Lori Deaton (Rick); son, Brian Keeling (Mindy) and daughter, Dea Nelson (Mike); 5 grandsons, Kevin, Hunter (Avery), Braden, Nate, and Dray; 4 granddaughters, Mallory, Shelby, Samara, and Destiny; and 1 great granddaughter, Accalia.
He was a great husband, father, and papa and will be greatly missed. www.greenhillok.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.