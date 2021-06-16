Michael C. McVay



May 13, 1954-June 16, 2020



It's been a year since God called you home. He has you in His arms. We have you in our hearts. You're loved and missed as much today as the day you left us. Until we are together again, your loving family, Carolyn, Christi and Michael.



Mike McVay at the age of 66 went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020, at his home in Tulsa, OK. He was born May 13, 1954 in Bonham, TX, to Merritt and Ella McVay where he attended school. Upon graduation from high school, he married and worked to support his wife and start a family.



In 1983, Mike graduated from Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO with a degree in church music. After graduation, he accepted a position at Burleson Church of the Nazarene in Burleson, TX, as the minister of music and associate pastor.



Later in life, he and his family moved to Tulsa, OK, where they have resided for the past 28 years. He loved singing with family and at the Praise Center in Collinsville, OK, where he attended church faithfully. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.



He had been employed with Ramsey Industries for the past 15 years, where he worked with co-workers that he considered to be family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn; his daughter, Christi and her husband, Ricky Rose and grandson, Johnathan Rose of Tulsa, OK; his son, Michael Jr. and his wife, Sherry, also of Tulsa; and his sister, Elaine Thompson and niece, Cindy Thompson of Palmer, TX; sister-in-law, Debbie Pryor of Tulsa, OK; and nephew, Christopher Pryor; sister-in-law, Diana and her husband, Sean Johnson of Sapulpa, OK; and nephew, Jesse Jackson and family; niece, Jona' and family; niece, Callie Dawn and family; brother-in-law, Harold Wayne Graham of Dallas, TX; and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Ella McVay and numerous aunts and uncles.



He will be loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 16, 2021.