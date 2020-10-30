Michelle Brown
Michelle Renee Brown passed from this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. Michelle was born November 12, 1982 in Claremore, OK, to Joe Buttler Cleek and Amy (Osgood) Cleek.
Michelle is survived by husband, Luke; daughter, Bryanna Brackett; son, Ashton Davenport; granddaughter, Haven Brackett; mother and step-father, Amy and William Kinser; brothers, Ben Cleek and Jason Musick; and grandmother, Jayne Osgood.
She was preceded in death by father, Joe Cleek; grandparents, Ransom and Susie Cleek, and Frank Osgood.
No services are planned at this time. We are honoring Michelle's memory with contributions to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. butler-stumpff.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 30, 2020.