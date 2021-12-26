Mildred "Faye" (Gilstrap/Stokes) Breuer
Mildred "Faye" (Gilstrap/Stokes) Breuer went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, December 16, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born October 11, 1934, to Warren Debs Gilstrap and Ruby (Stephens) Gilstrap, the second of seven children. Faye graduated the class of '52 at Webster High School and went on to study Aeronautical Engineering at University of Tulsa. Faye was born with an adventurer's heart. Learning to fly at age 13, buying her first plane at 16, and competing in the transcontinental air race, dubbed the Powder Puff Derby by Will Rogers. She was noticed by the U.S. Space program but declined an invitation to train as an astronaut. Later, she picked up golf and won many championships at various golf clubs. She loved tennis, skiing, and swimming in oceans around the world. She was a great businesswoman and opened her own brokerage firms around the U.S. She had a unique ability to make everyone feel special. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Breuer, in 2011. She is survived by her daughters, Delisa (husband Tony) Mayer, Kelly (husband Rick) Engdahl; and son, Tim Breuer; her grandchildren, Alexandra, Justin, Nicholas, Lucas and Landon; her sisters, Rita Miller and Phyllis Martin; brothers, Perry Gilstrap and Wayne Gilstrap; and a host of other family and friends. "He who hears my word and believes in him who sent me…has passed from death into life" (John 5:24)
Friends may visit at Floral Haven Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, from 3pm-6pm; the memorial service for Faye Breuer will be held 12:30 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to 303-536-0128 www.WildAnimalSanctuary.org
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 26, 2021.