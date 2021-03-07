Milt was a close friend, trusted confidant, kind and generous colleague, and source of more information on every form of music than anyone I know. Over the last three decades we must have shared lunch in his favorite little family restaurants several hundred times. He endured the death of three children, but somehow maintained an optimism toward life that gave courage to all of us who knew him. I felt the affection for him that one feels for a big brother. He had no arrogance and treated everyone he met as an old friend. I will especially miss our lunches at Evelyn's. One colleague summed him up admirably when she said, "Milt's a good-old-boy, but a GOOD good-old-boy." You touched those around you, and had a life well lived, my friend.

Roger and Mary Blais March 6, 2021