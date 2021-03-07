Millard Jarrett
Millard "Milt" Lowell Jarrett passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Milt was born on August 12, 1934 in Allen, Oklahoma, to Marvin and Ada (Gray) Jarrett. Milt attended public school in Allen, skipping two grades and graduating early in 1950. He then earned his Bachelor's degree at East Central State University in 1954 and received a job teaching in Coalgate, OK, later that year. Milt's first three children (Robert, Lisa and Carol) were born during this time. Milt took great pleasure in teaching high school band (marching, jazz and symphonic music) and mathematics in Coalgate and then in Wakita, OK. Between Coalgate and Wakita, he moved the family to Austin, TX, where he earned a Master's degree from The University of Texas, studying calculus. He loved to tell the story about how this endeavor was largely paid for by the U.S. government's response to Russia launching the Sputnik satellite in 1957. Milt's fourth child, John was born during this time in Austin. Milt moved into Oklahoma Higher Education in 1965 at Northwestern State College in Alva, OK, where he taught mathematics for two years. Milt's fifth child, Linda Kay was born during the family's time in Alva. In 1967 he joined Continuing Education and Public Service at The University of Oklahoma in Norman where he remained until 1975. During his time spent working at OU, Milt earned his PhD, focusing on Continuing Education. Dr. Jarrett went to The University of Tulsa in 1975 to initiate a Continuing Education program and remained there as Dean of Continuing Education until 1998. Subsequently, he served TU as Assistant Provost for Academic Outreach until retirement in 2017. Milt was a member of the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society Board of Directors from 2000 to 2017. Milt was a kind and loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather and a mentor to many people throughout his life. He always had a smile on his face and a story (or joke!) to tell. He loved cars, guitars, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved animals, from the pet crow he had as a boy to the many stray dogs, cats, and turtles he helped rescue. He was an avid fisherman and nature watcher. An accomplished musician, he played guitar, trombone, and fiddle for various jazz bands throughout his life, the last being the Sound Solution that he and his friend, Paris York, cofounded in Tulsa. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many students, colleagues, and friends. Milt is survived by his wife, Anita; his son, Robert Jarrett and daughter-in-law, Jill Laney Jarrett of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Linda Jarrett Moore and son-in-law, Jim Moore; grandchildren, Jarrett and Cara Moore of Bartlesville; son-in-law, Chris Cauthon of Tulsa; and stepchildren, Chris and Peter Quandt of Wisconsin, Catherine Quandt of California and Eric Quandt of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his children, Lisa, Carol, and John Jarrett. A Celebration of Life is being planned for June 19, 2021 at a place (somewhere in the Tulsa metro area) and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Milt to The Alzheimer's Association
, The American Cancer Society
, The ALS Association, or a local animal rescue organization. Family and friends may send memories and condolences and view a tribute to Milt's life online at www.Schaudtfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.