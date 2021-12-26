Morrell Briggs



Morrell Briggs passed away peacefully at home at the age of 85 on November 17, 2021. He will be loved and missed by his family and many friends. Born in Hot Springs, AR in 1936, he graduated from Henderson State Teachers College in 1959, working as a teacher in Pine Bluff, AR. He moved to Ardmore, OK, where he worked at the YMCA in physical education. He then moved to Tulsa and worked as a claims adjuster at State Farm Insurance for more than 20 years. Morrell enjoyed singing and dancing at the Elks, playing golf and spending time with family and friends. Morrell is survived by his wife, Kristi Briggs; daughter, Elizabeth Criser (Greg); daughter-in-law, Laura Wilcox (Ben); grandsons, Hunter Briggs and Liam Wilcox; sisters, Georgia Pipkin (Danny) and Shirley Gran (Edward); and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at The Elks Lodge, 5335 S. Harvard, January 7, 2022, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 26, 2021.