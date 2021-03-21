Menu
Nancy Virginia Chesebro'
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
Nancy Virginia Chesebro'

Nancy Virginia Chesebro' (nee Cagle) died at her home of 34 years in Lake St. Louis, MO, at 12:24am, Friday, March 12, 2021, in her 82nd year of age with husband and soulmate, Larry at her bedside. Nancy remained at home bravely fighting vascular dementia for three years. Nancy was predeceased by parents, James Burton Cagle, Sr. and Nellie Virginia Pflager; brothers, James "Jim" Burton Cagle, Jr. (Kathy) and Richard "Dick" Raymond Cagle, Sr. (Sue); sisters, Beverly Cagle, Joan Cagle, Barbara Ellen England (Lee), and Ruth Irene Newman (Walter).

Nancy is survived by her loving husband and soulmate of over 60 years, Lawrence "Larry" Edmund Chesebro', Jr. born November 13, 1937 in St. John Hospital, Tulsa, OK. They were married in Carmody Hills Baptist Church, Carmody Hills, MD, on January 15, 1961, when Larry served in the U.S. Army in Waldorf, MD. She is also lovingly remembered by sons, Lawrence "Larry" Edmund Chesebro', III (Almidia Rosa) of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Brett Emery Chesebro' of Largo, FL; grandchildren, Zachary Alexander Chesebro' of Sacramento, CA, Erin Nicole Chesebro' engaged to Adam Epperson of Forest Grove, OR and Jared Misener Chesebro' of Portland, OR; and great-grandson, Andrew "Andy" Codyn Epperson of Forest Grove; sisters, Patricia "Pat" Ann Skinner (Richard) of Willow Spring, NC and Joanne Anita Singleton (John) of Castleton, VA; brother, Ronald "Ron" Tilden Cagle, Sr. (Carol) of Selbyville, DE; brother-in-law, Stephen "Steve" Douglas Chesebro' (Dollie) of Houston, TX; and aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Nancy was born in the National Homeopathic Hospital, Washington, DC, May 1, 1938. She graduated from Suitland High School, Suitland, MD, in 1956. She worked as the bookkeeping supervisor at American Security and Trust in Washington, DC, in 1959 and 1960; as bank tellers in Tulsa at the Fourth National Bank in 1961 and the First National Bank in 1962. She loved gardening, homebuilding, cooking, sports, cars and traveling. She especially enjoyed both short and long car trips each year, when the trees were changing colors. She traveled by car to every U.S. state except Hawaii, nine provinces or territories of Canada, and five states of Mexico. She was an avid reader of history and mystery novels. Her favorite sport was ice hockey in which both her sons played in their younger ages locally and nationally. She taught Larry how to ice skate on the Washington, DC Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pond when they were dating.

Private visitations will be at Pittman Funeral Home, Wentzville, MO, Wednesday, March 24, and at Advantage Funeral Services, Tulsa, OK, Friday, March 26. A private family celebration of life interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK, Saturday, March 27. Please make memorial contributions at https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
Pittman Funeral Home
Wentzville, MO
Mar
26
Visitation
Advantage Funeral Services (Private Service)
Tulsa, OK
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
Memorial Park Cemetery (Private Service)
Tulsa, OK
