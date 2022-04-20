Nancy Wattles Oliphant
Nancy Wattles Oliphant, 72, of Santa Fe, passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born October 27, 1949 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Jean M. Wattles and Jay H. Wattles, Jr. Her parents have preceded her in death.
Nancy was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loyal friend, who enjoyed local hikes with family and friends. She was a graduate of the Academy of Realist Art in Toronto, Canada and is renowned artist of religious icons. Please visit www.bridgebuilding.com
, then search Nancy Oliphant to review her works.
Nancy is survived by her three sons, Thomas J. Oliphant, Gregory W. Oliphant and Samuel J. Oliphant; her six grandchildren, Sawyer C. Oliphant, Beckett J. Oliphant, Aiden G. Oliphant, Isaac G. Oliphant, Ethan G. Oliphant, and Alana G. Oliphant. She is also survived by her three sisters, Judy W. Jacobs, Janet W. Hukill and Karen W. Vogelsang.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light, 417 E. Rodeo Rd, in Santa Fe. Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Memorial contributions should be directed to the Galisteo Basin Preserve atwww.galisteobasinpreserve.com/contribute riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 20, 2022.