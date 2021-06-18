Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
Nancy Shelton
Nancy Lynn Shelton passed away June 14, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born June 30, 1950, to Russell and Marilyn Shelton and grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She attended Tulsa Community College and Tulsa University in Tulsa achieving two Master's degrees and making many friends. She worked for the Petroleum Club in Tulsa for several years and then as a Web Site Manager for the Tulsa University Business College. She also taught online Spanish and computer courses for Tulsa Community College. During the pandemic, she set up and monitored ZOOM Bible Classes for her church, Boston Avenue Methodist.
Sher is survived by her father, Russell, and her sister, Amy Upchurch.
She was cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the University of Tulsa Westby Hall, 800 S Tucker Drive, Tulsa, OK 74104.
Offering sincere sympathy in Nancy´s passing and to the family. Have peace in knowing she is with our Heavenly Father and may Jesus love surround you and bring you comfort.
Bill Gimlin
July 2, 2021
Nancy was a loyal friend at The University of Tulsa. I felt complimented when she befriended me as I believed she was someone who valued her friends and their friendship.
June 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Nancy was always so positive, helpful, and inspiring to me and so many others during her time at TU.
June 21, 2021
I remember Nancy when she worked at the Petroleum Club. Our band used to play at the club often and I used to chat with Nancy on our breaks. She was a lovely person and I had no idea of her expertise with computers. She was humble and unassuming and just a real sweetheart. I am really sad to hear of her passing. Sharon Moguin, Tulsa, OK
June 18, 2021
Nancy was a wonderful instructor. My son and I took computer concepts one of her classes 16 yrs. ago. We have never forgot Nancy. We visit over the phone, and would meet to eat out in the community. We last visited with Nancy February this year. Nancy had the mind of a genius when it came to computers. She was the wizard. We are sadden to hear of her passing. Nancy was always gracious, kind, and a super nice person. Condolences to the family. Ruth and Stephen Davis