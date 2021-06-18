Nancy Shelton



Nancy Lynn Shelton passed away June 14, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born June 30, 1950, to Russell and Marilyn Shelton and grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She attended Tulsa Community College and Tulsa University in Tulsa achieving two Master's degrees and making many friends. She worked for the Petroleum Club in Tulsa for several years and then as a Web Site Manager for the Tulsa University Business College. She also taught online Spanish and computer courses for Tulsa Community College. During the pandemic, she set up and monitored ZOOM Bible Classes for her church, Boston Avenue Methodist.



Sher is survived by her father, Russell, and her sister, Amy Upchurch.



She was cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the University of Tulsa Westby Hall, 800 S Tucker Drive, Tulsa, OK 74104.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 18, 2021.