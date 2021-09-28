Menu
Nancy Sundin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
Nancy Sundin

Nancy Lynn Sundin of Richmond, VA went to be with our Lord on September 17, 2021. Nancy Lynn Armstrong was born in New Brunswick, NJ, on May 18, 1952, to Roger and Irene Armstrong. In 1966 the family relocated to Memphis, TN and then to Tulsa, OK in 1972. While attending the University of Oklahoma in Norman, she became a sister of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. After graduation from OU Nancy taught at an elementary school for the children of American servicemen on the island of Guam. After two years in Guam, she returned to Tulsa to teach elementary school at Lone Star School, in Sapulpa, OK, from 1976 to 1979. Nancy moved to Goppingen, Germany, to teach elementary school children for the Department of Defense School System. While in Germany she met her future husband, Eric Sundin, a U.S. Army infantry company commander. Nancy and Eric returned to Oklahoma in July 1980 to get married in Tulsa and then returned to Germany for one more year. After returning to the USA, Nancy and Eric relocated to Richmond, VA. Nancy participated in many organizations including the Tuckahoe Women's Club, Garden Club, Blue Star, DAR, and River Road Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, swimming, skiing, tennis, traveling, Bridge, crafting, and helping others. When Nancy's oldest son, Carl was deployed to Iraq, Nancy was one of the key leaders in the local Richmond Blue Star Chapter to provide support to the wives and children of his unit. She also sent a constant stream of care packages to the soldiers in Iraq. Nancy is survived by her husband, Eric; sons, Carl Sundin (and wife Catie) and Drew Sundin (and wife Kate); and daughter, Elisabeth Duffey (and husband Chris Duffey); granddaughter, Rowan Sundin; mother, Irene Armstrong; siblings, Craig Armstrong (and fiancée Gretchen Tomko), Patti Bentley (and husband Mark Bentley). Nancy is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Church Service Friday, October 1, 2021, 2:00 pm, River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. Burial to be at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. www.blileys.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
5:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Oct
1
Service
2:00p.m.
River Road Presbyterian Church
8960 River Rd, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Nancy so well and how vivacious she was. We (female teachers from Goppingen) were on a trip to Yugoslavia from Germany and had such a good time. One incident I remember so well. We were looking in store windows when a large group of young men were running toward us. Nancy suggested we hurry and run into a clothing store where we hid among the racks of clothing. Nancy said, "They love blondes." I am sure they just wanted to use their English, but we were all not interested in being engaged. We had a big laugh. Her students and parents loved her. Stan and I were so shocked and saddened to learn that Nancy had passed away. Our hearts go out to the family as I know she will be sorely missed.
Stan and Barbara Shaneyfelt
School
March 29, 2022
Nancy and I both had moved to Memphis from New Jersey in 1966. We met at White Station HS, and discovered we lived within walking distance from each other. I moved again in `68, but never forgot my NJ friend.
Deborah C. Sharp
October 26, 2021
It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our sister Nancy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Kelly Dunne, Vice President of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority
October 22, 2021
John Norton
September 28, 2021
Nina Gurman and Grahame Khan
September 28, 2021
We will miss Nancy terribly. She was a large part of my life since meeting her in the CGGC Club! We created our beloved Craft Group some 35 yrs ago & kept it going. Nancy was a driving force in so many things and will be sorely missed. We can take heart in her wonderful examples of always giving warm welcomes & and being inclusive to all. She inspired those around her to join her in her enthusiasm at so many events. We have lost a grand friend!
Carmen Dixon
Friend
September 25, 2021
