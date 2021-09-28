Nancy Sundin
Nancy Lynn Sundin of Richmond, VA went to be with our Lord on September 17, 2021. Nancy Lynn Armstrong was born in New Brunswick, NJ, on May 18, 1952, to Roger and Irene Armstrong. In 1966 the family relocated to Memphis, TN and then to Tulsa, OK in 1972. While attending the University of Oklahoma in Norman, she became a sister of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. After graduation from OU Nancy taught at an elementary school for the children of American servicemen on the island of Guam. After two years in Guam, she returned to Tulsa to teach elementary school at Lone Star School, in Sapulpa, OK, from 1976 to 1979. Nancy moved to Goppingen, Germany, to teach elementary school children for the Department of Defense School System. While in Germany she met her future husband, Eric Sundin, a U.S. Army infantry company commander. Nancy and Eric returned to Oklahoma in July 1980 to get married in Tulsa and then returned to Germany for one more year. After returning to the USA, Nancy and Eric relocated to Richmond, VA. Nancy participated in many organizations including the Tuckahoe Women's Club, Garden Club, Blue Star, DAR, and River Road Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, swimming, skiing, tennis, traveling, Bridge, crafting, and helping others. When Nancy's oldest son, Carl was deployed to Iraq, Nancy was one of the key leaders in the local Richmond Blue Star Chapter to provide support to the wives and children of his unit. She also sent a constant stream of care packages to the soldiers in Iraq. Nancy is survived by her husband, Eric; sons, Carl Sundin (and wife Catie) and Drew Sundin (and wife Kate); and daughter, Elisabeth Duffey (and husband Chris Duffey); granddaughter, Rowan Sundin; mother, Irene Armstrong; siblings, Craig Armstrong (and fiancée Gretchen Tomko), Patti Bentley (and husband Mark Bentley). Nancy is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Church Service Friday, October 1, 2021, 2:00 pm, River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. Burial to be at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. www.blileys.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 28, 2021.