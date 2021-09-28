I remember Nancy so well and how vivacious she was. We (female teachers from Goppingen) were on a trip to Yugoslavia from Germany and had such a good time. One incident I remember so well. We were looking in store windows when a large group of young men were running toward us. Nancy suggested we hurry and run into a clothing store where we hid among the racks of clothing. Nancy said, "They love blondes." I am sure they just wanted to use their English, but we were all not interested in being engaged. We had a big laugh. Her students and parents loved her. Stan and I were so shocked and saddened to learn that Nancy had passed away. Our hearts go out to the family as I know she will be sorely missed.

Stan and Barbara Shaneyfelt School March 29, 2022