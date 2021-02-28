Naomi Booth
Naomi Booth, age 93, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1927, to Elijah Allen Carson and Gertrude (Simmons) Carson in Eldorado, Kansas.
Her family traveled through much of her childhood, but settled in Wichita, Kansas, where she graduated from Wichita North High School in the Class of 1945. She loved her family and enjoyed being a homeroom mother, Campfire leader, and hosting holiday dinners. Naomi was active in Christian Women's Club and led Bible Studies in Missouri at Twin Island Estates near Blue Eye.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Allen Dale Carson; husband, Roy N. Booth; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Booth.
Survivors include her children, Janice Pruitt, Gail Williams, Wendy Mills, Brian Williams, and Wade Booth; two grandchildren, Kimberlee London and Blake Williams; and 2 nieces.
Naomi's family would also like to give special thanks to Miller Hospice for the compassionate care and love they gave.
A memorial service to honor Naomi's life will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Regency Park Church of the Nazarene in Tulsa. Masks will be required, but a live stream of the service will also be available at www.regencypark.org
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice
or Regency Park Nazarene Building Fund, 87007 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK, 74145. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.