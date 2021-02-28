Menu
Naomi Booth
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Naomi Booth

Naomi Booth, age 93, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1927, to Elijah Allen Carson and Gertrude (Simmons) Carson in Eldorado, Kansas.

Her family traveled through much of her childhood, but settled in Wichita, Kansas, where she graduated from Wichita North High School in the Class of 1945. She loved her family and enjoyed being a homeroom mother, Campfire leader, and hosting holiday dinners. Naomi was active in Christian Women's Club and led Bible Studies in Missouri at Twin Island Estates near Blue Eye.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Allen Dale Carson; husband, Roy N. Booth; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Booth.

Survivors include her children, Janice Pruitt, Gail Williams, Wendy Mills, Brian Williams, and Wade Booth; two grandchildren, Kimberlee London and Blake Williams; and 2 nieces.

Naomi's family would also like to give special thanks to Miller Hospice for the compassionate care and love they gave.

A memorial service to honor Naomi's life will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Regency Park Church of the Nazarene in Tulsa. Masks will be required, but a live stream of the service will also be available at www.regencypark.org. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice or Regency Park Nazarene Building Fund, 87007 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK, 74145.

www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Regency Park Church of the Nazarene
Tulsa, OK
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A great lady and very fond memories. My heart goes out to the family.
Larry Dewey
April 20, 2021
Sending our love and condolences to your family on behalf of the August family (Pat is not doing very well and Ted passed away on 2-14-20). Our families go way back to both Westside Nazarene and 1st Evangelical Free. Naomi was a lovely lady. I remember her fondly.
Bryn August Cornell
Friend
March 1, 2021
