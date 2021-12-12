Naomi Lynch
Naomi Hallyjane (Layton) Lynch departed this life on November 23, 2021. She was born on March 29, 1934 to Clarence E. and Ruth A. (Atkins) Layton in Vinita, Oklahoma. She grew up on a farm on the Rogers/Nowata County line northwest of Chelsea and attended Chelsea Public Schools where she was a studious academic.
In 1952, she graduated as Valedictorian of Chelsea High School attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami. Oklahoma. She began her professional career working in the Bank of Chelsea and later also worked for Boulder Bank in Tulsa.
On August 16, 1955, she married Richard Dale Lynch in Chelsea and the couple made their home there until Dale was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. After Dale's military service ended, the couple returned to live in Chelsea where he opened a radio and TV repair business.
In 1962, they moved to Catoosa, Oklahoma, where Dale was hired to teach vocational electronics for the Catoosa Public Schools. Naomi managed the residential duties and supported him at school and civic activities.
In 1971, Naomi was hired as a part-time clerk at the Catoosa Post Office and worked her way up through the ranks to become Postmaster on August 22, 1981. She held this position until she retired on October 2, 1992. She enjoyed serving her customers and instilled that value in her employees.
Naomi believed in honoring and preserving the history of our communities. She was a member of the Catoosa Historical Society, the Chelsea Historical Society, and the Rogers County Historical Society. She was a former member of the Northeast Oklahoma Questers antiquing club and served on Catoosa's United States Bicentennial Celebration Committee in 1976.
Naomi promoted her community. She was a past member of the Catoosa Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. She was a member of the Catoosa Chamber of Commerce and served as President of the Chamber in 1990 as well as an Ambassador. She received the Chamber's Citizen of the Year Award in 2007 in recognition of her service and contributions to Catoosa. She received the Catoosa Sertoma Club's Service to Mankind Award in 1997 also in recognition of her service and contributions to the Catoosa community. For many years, Naomi served on the Boards of the Claremore Regional Hospital and the Community Action Resource and Development (formerly known as WaRoMa) Community Action Agency.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; a daughter, Susan Janet Lynch; her brother, Clarence WiIlard Layton and his wife, Wanda (Tinker); her brother-in-law, Wayne Allen Lynch; and several other relatives.
Naomi is survived by her son, Donald; her aunt, Marjorie Atkins; cousins, Rev. Herman Udell Wolff (and wife Nancy), John Atkins (and wife Sandy), Lowell Bruce Atkins (and wife Leonor); and sister-in-law, Rosemary Lynch. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends that she cared about and loved.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 12, 2021.