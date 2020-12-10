Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nathan Doerflinger
Nathan

Doerflinger

12/10/1965 - 8/31/2001

Happy

55th Birthday

Love Mom

and Preston
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I live in bixby. My son, Matthew Brian McVay was Aldo born in 1965. He passed in 1992 by suicide. He was bipolar but was very smart. He made straight A’s all thru high school and college. I saw this several months ago but now ran across it again. For some reason, it grabbed my heart. I do know how you feel.
Treva Gray. 918 504 4828. Text
January 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results