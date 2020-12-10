I live in bixby. My son, Matthew Brian McVay was Aldo born in 1965. He passed in 1992 by suicide. He was bipolar but was very smart. He made straight A’s all thru high school and college. I saw this several months ago but now ran across it again. For some reason, it grabbed my heart. I do know how you feel.

Treva Gray. 918 504 4828. Text

January 16, 2021