Neil Roley Sparks Jr
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 24 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelson Berna Funeral Home
Neil Roley Sparks, Jr.

Commander Neil Roley Sparks, Jr, (U.S. Navy, Retired) passed from his life peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home, with his son by his side. He was born March 23, 1935, in Berkley, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil Roley Sparks, Sr, and Marion Hargrave Sparks; his wife, Katherine Stover Sparks; a brother, John Allen Sparks. Neil was a retired Commander in the U.S. Navy, where he was awarded the Navy Cross for valor. As a young paperboy in Tulsa OK, he saved the lives of a family by alerting them to a fire. In retirement he and his son owned The Home Brewery of Fayetteville AR where he helped countless of homebrewers learn their craft.

Survivors are his son, Andrew Sparks; a daughter, Meredith Parker; a brother, Donald Leroy Sparks.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Nelson Berna. Burial with military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 10407, Fayetteville, AR, 72703. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelson Berna Funeral Home
Fayetteville, AR
Mar
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelson Berna Funeral Home
Fayetteville, AR
