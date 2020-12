Tulsa, Ok. Ledford, Nelta, 97. DiedNovember 30, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 Noon to 8:00pm at Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel. Graveside service Dec 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rosehill Cemetery in Tulsa.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 1, 2020.