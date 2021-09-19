Norean E. HardinNorean E. Hardin (Hatfield), 98, of Tulsa, OK, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born October 9, 1922, in Paris, Arkansas, to James Monroe Hatfield and Nora Bell Hatfield (Riley).She is survived by her son, Kevin Hardin (Shanna) of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Nora Hardin (Larry White) of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter, Kate Hardin (Scott Craig) of Tulsa, OK; great granddaughter, Taryn; and great grandson, Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Hardin.Norean and Ben were longtime members of Boston Avenue Methodist Church. She was successful at growing old with grace and humor. She was grateful for having a wonderful family and for living a long and fulfilling life.--- A life well-lived doesn't end any more than music ends. It echoes through time with whispers of beauty and grace. If we listen, we can hear the encore with our hearts, for the song plays on, just as the love lives on. Private Family Service.