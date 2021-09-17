Norma Robison
Norma Kay Robison, a longtime resident of Owasso, OK entered into Heaven on September 13, 2021 at the age of 85. Norma was born July 14, 1936 in Idabel, OK, to Wilmer and Margaret Earhart. She and Allen H. Robison were married in Roswell, NM, in 1965.
She was an avid gardener and a member of the Owasso Bouquet of Gardeners for many years. She was also known to enjoy a classic Hollywood musical. Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Fred Astaire were some of her favorites.
Norma was the heart of the family as she devoted her life to her husband and sons. She woke up each day putting her family's interests and needs before her own. Norma will always be loved and remembered for the countless small things she did that had a large impact on the lives of her family. She will be greatly missed!
Norma is survived by her husband, Allen; son, Steven Robison of Frisco, TX; son, David Robison of Broken Arrow, OK; and granddaughters, Kylie and Cassandra Robison.
A celebration of Norma's life will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Dighton-Moore Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Park Grove Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK. https://www.dightonmoorefuneralservice.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 17, 2021.