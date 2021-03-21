Menu
Dr. Norman Wayne Hinkle
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mowery Funeral Service
9110 N Garnett Rd
Owasso, OK
Dr. Norman Wayne Hinkle

Dr. Norman Wayne Hinkle passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born April 10, 1943, in Claremore, Oklahoma. He graduated with the Claremore High School Class of 1961. He then attended Northeastern State College for his undergraduate, then Southern College of Optometry, graduating with Doctorate of Optometry in 1967. He opened his Optometry practice in Owasso, Oklahoma, practicing for over 55 years before his retirement in 2019. Norman was very active in his professional and Owasso community and loved by most.

Loving family members include: wife, Marilyn; son, Hunter Hinkle and wife, Sarah; son, Jon Hinkle; granddaughter, Pandora Hinkle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buel and Flossie Hinkle.

A visitation, no viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2020, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church with Dr. Jim Cinocca officiating. Final resting place will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers or gifts, to have a donation made in his name to the Oklahoma College of Optometry, at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1517/bp20/interior.aspx?sid=1517&gid=1&pgid=541&cid=1222 https://www.nsualumni.com/s/1517/bp20/interior.aspx?sid=1517&gid=1&pgid=1877 .Services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.

Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.
We met Norman and Marilyn through our sons playing soccer together 30 years ago. We Had a wonderful team friendship and lots of good times during those days. My heart goes out to Marilyn and the Hinkle family during this time.
Ardie wise
March 22, 2021
