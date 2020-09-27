Oscar John Kastner, Jr.Oscar John Kastner, Jr. was born June 24, 1928 in Kansas City, MO, to Oscar John Kastner, Sr. and Irene (Richardson) Kastner. He passed from this life on September 23, 2020 at the age of 92.Oscar was a well-known and loved member of First United Methodist Church in Tulsa. He recently completed training to become a Care Chaplain through the Pastoral Care ministry and had served as a volunteer in the Stephen Ministry, Prison Fellowship, Evangelism Explosion, Healing Ministry, and Beacon Sunday School Class.Outside of church volunteerism, Oscar was also in active leadership as President and Newsletter Editor in NAMI Tulsa (National Alliance on Mental Illness). He received a service award (shown in image) for his many contributions to that organization and as advocate with the Oklahoma state legislature. He was also cofounder of the Crossroads Clubhouse community support center.Oscar worked most of his professional career as a mechanical engineer in the petroleum industry as sales manager for heat exchangers. In post-retirement Oscar worked at Oklahoma Methodist Manner as a maintenance engineer.Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Jean (Davis) Kastner; and his son, Paul Kastner. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy Kastner, Keith Kastner and Kenneth Kastner; his sister, Margery (Kastner) Harris; and his grandchildren, Christopher, Johnathan, Sandra, Karly, Michael Lee, and Nicholas.A memorial service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church in Tulsa.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Oscar's memory to Tulsa NAMI, 708 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74119 or to First United Methodist Church, Pastoral Care, 1115 South Boulder Ave. W, Tulsa, OK 74119.Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside (918) 742-5556.