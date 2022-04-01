Oscar Black Johnston III
O.B. Johnston III, 80, was devoted to his family and the practice of law. He passed away on March 26, 2022. O.B. was the son of O.B. Johnston Jr. and Mary Johnston. His father later married Carol Johnston who became O.B.'s second devoted mother after the death of Mary Johnston.
O.B. graduated from Edison, Baylor University, and the University of Tulsa School of Law. He served as a Captain in the U.S Army JAG Corps from 1966-1970 in Oakland, Seoul, and Ft. Sill. O.B. was appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma where he prosecuted major crimes from 1970 until 1976.
O.B. married Ruthie Darrough in Oklahoma City in 1971. Both of their sons were born in Oklahoma City. In 1976, the Johnstons moved to Vinita, Oklahoma, and O.B. joined the firm of Logan & Lowry where he practiced law until his retirement in 2014. O.B. loved being a trial attorney.
O.B. was an avid fisherman and he was happiest with a rod and reel in his hands. O.B.'s favorite place was the cabin in Colorado where he fished for trout in the Fryingpan River and enjoyed the beauty of the mountains surrounded by the love of his family. O.B. loved travelling with Ruthie and they greatly enjoyed going to OU/Texas in Dallas with their good friends from Vinita. He was a master storyteller and told great stories from his time as a Federal prosecutor and JAG Corps officer. His greatest sources of pride were his sons and his granddaughters. O.B. was a man of great integrity and honor and will be missed by all his loving family and friends.
O.B. is survived by his wife Ruthie Johnston; two sons Eric Johnston and David Johnston; David's wife Martha Johnston; granddaughters Olivia Johnston and Elizabeth Johnston; his mother Carol Johnston; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 2 at the First United Methodist Church of Vinita. A graveside interment will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or by going to www.parkinson.org
. Services are under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 1, 2022.