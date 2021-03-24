Otis TerrellOtis Jack Terrell, long time resident of the Tulsa area, passed away March 21, 2021 in Tulsa. Born to Linda K. and Wesley Terrell on March 6, 1968, in Edmond, Oklahoma. He was a graduate of Comanche High School in 1987. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Otis worked for Borg Compressed Steel Corporation, a metal recycling company for 15 years. He then worked for Bama Frozen Dough for another 15 years.Otis Is survived by his parents, Wesley and Linda K. Terrell of Colorado; his three sisters, Nora Terrell of Colorado, Olivia Terrell of Colorado, and Rachel Terrell with the Navy.The Funeral Services has been entrusted with the staff and funeral directors at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville, Oklahoma.