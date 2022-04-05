Pamela Bedenbaugh



Pamela (Pam) Bedenbaugh passed onto God's care Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born in Fayetteville, NC and grew up in Charlotte, NC. She was a sweet, gentle soul who was loved and admired by all who knew her. She married her husband, Jim, in January 1982 and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. She is a 1991 graduate of Rhema Bible Training Center and worked for the ministry until her retirement in 1997.



She is survived by her husband Jim Bedenbaugh, her sister Barbara Howell of Tulsa, her son Todd Emory of Tulsa, Chad Emory of OKC and 5 beautiful grandchildren.



Pam's last act of kindness was to donate her body to Medical Science to train up doctors and researchers. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 5, 2022.