Pamela Sue Hightower



Pamela Sue Hightower, 65, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on April 7th, 2022 after a fulfilling life of family, friends and love.



Pamela was predeceased by her parents, Betty and Joe Collins. She is survived by her two brothers, Gary and Greg, her two children Eric and Elissa, and three grandchildren Rook, Princely and Collins. Services will be held at Cornerstone Church 3333 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 @ 3pm April 23rd.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.