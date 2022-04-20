Pamela Sue Pearson



Pamela Sue, daughter of Aubrey and Jeanette (Davis) Pearson, was born on February 3, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022 at the age of 73. Pam lived in New Jersey for nearly four decades, moving here from St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Thomas Edison High School in Tulsa and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in mathematics. She utilized her education as a programmer and later as a manager with Southwestern Bell from 1971 to 1982. A job with AT&T would bring her to New Jersey and she stayed with the company until her retirement in 1998.



Ever the lover of history and travel, Pam spent much of her retirement traveling throughout the country and abroad to extensively piece together her family's genealogy. She would eventually publish four books and work as a journal editor for several historical societies. Through her research, she became a proud and qualified member of the First Families of Oklahoma, First Families of North Carolina, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.



Pam was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Judith Fuqua, and one brother, Richard Pearson. Survivors include her son, Steven Banden, daughter-in-law, Catherine, grandson, James, and beagle, Parker.



A private memorial service and celebration of Pam's life will be held among friends and family, and she will be laid to rest with family in Memorial Park Cemetery located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Crossroads4Hope cancer support community in Bedminster, New Jersey.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 20, 2022.