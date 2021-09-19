Patricia Clardy
Patricia Ann "Pat" Clardy was born on January 1, 1940 in Coffeeville, KS, a New Year's baby. Pat overcame seizures during her adolescence to graduate from high school and earn two college degrees. She married Edwin Kelly Clardy in 1963. Pat was instrumental in the success of their children, Mark, David and Ben. She worked hard to maximize her children's educational opportunities, identify their talents and instill a strong work ethic through example.
Pat earned two Bachelor's degrees and was professionally certified in education, nursing, and real estate. She finished her first college degree, a BA in English, while caring for her three small children. She completed her second degree, a BSN in Nursing, at the age of 51. As late as age 67 she was completing continuing education classes. Always driven to better herself, when one career ended, she was excited to try something new.
Pat was one of the few women to join the Air National Guard in 1974. She stayed to serve 25 years in the Guard and Reserves in the U.S. and overseas in Panama, Germany, Bosnia, Italy, and Belgium. She was bestowed the U.S. Air Force military Certificate of Honor, Valor Program in her final days.
Patricia Ann liked to cook her mother's recipes, but she was also always looking for something new to try. She loved the holidays, both for the meals and the conversations. Everyone will remember her company potatoes, among many other dishes, that she made every holiday. She liked to visit museums and travel, learning about the local culture, history, and cuisine of each place. She enjoyed eating out, playing cards, especially bridge, and crime mysteries. She will be remembered by all.
The family will have a small private service, when she is laid to rest in Broken Arrow, OK at Memorial Park Cemetery on September 23, 2021 next to her late husband, Edwin. They are survived by their three sons, Mark, David and Ben. Donations are appreciated in her memory to Melich Hospice House (11125 N. 52nd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617, 813-984-2200) or the Air Force Aid Society (http://www.afas.org/
).
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.