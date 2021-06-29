Patricia (Pat) Holland
On August 7, 1927, a daughter Patricia (Pat) was born to Fred and Nellie Mullin on a farm in rural Walnut, Kansas, the last of six children. After college she worked in an accounting office in Wichita. She met Bill Holland through the Catholic Singles Club at the Cathedral. They were married in 1951 and traveled around the country with Bill's job while starting their family. In 1957, with two children, Mary Barbara and Michael, they decided to settle down in Tulsa to raise their children adding Sue Ellen to the family. They joined St. Pius X Church. Pat worked in the purchasing office at the University of Tulsa from 1971 to 1985. Bill passed away in 1985 after a 5-year battle with cancer. Besides her 3 children she is survived by 2 sisters, Helen Lagazzino of Portland, Oregon and Norita Larson of Hutchinson, Kansas; and 7 nieces and nephews. Viewing 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary 7:00 p.m., Wednesday and Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m., Thursday, both held at St. Pius X Church with interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elizabeth's Lodge or Porta Caeli House. both in Tulsa. The family would like to express gratitude to St. Francis Hospice, especially Stephanie and Lupe, for their care, compassion and guidance during this time. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 29, 2021.