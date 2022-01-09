Patricia Roberts Lieser
Patricia Roberts (Trish) Lieser died peacefully on December 31, 2021, surrounded by those she loved the most and who loved her beyond measure. Born in New York City on June 7, 1936, to Eula and George Roberts, Jr., Trish graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1954 and the University of Colorado in 1958, earning a degree in elementary education.
Trish first knew her husband, Dick, as an elementary and high school classmate in Tulsa. After a chance meeting in California and a whirlwind romance, they married on December 27, 1960. Trish and Dick had a wonderful life together, raising two children, playing tennis at the Tulsa Tennis Club, sailing at Grand Lake, organizing group outings to OK Mozart concerts in Bartlesville, skiing in Colorado, and attending their grandchildren's many events and activities. After losing their son, Rich, in 1999, Trish and Dick turned their grief into compassion and action, helping to lead a grief group for other parents facing unimaginable loss.
As the owner and director of Channing Day School for 38 years, Trish impacted the lives of more than 2,000 preschool and kindergarten students and their families. Beyond providing an excellent foundational education, Trish and her teaching staff instilled in children a love of learning, an appreciation for books and great art, the importance of kindness, and the practice of empathy towards others. She knew and appreciated young children like few others, and she shared her expertise with many organizations, including 29 years on the Family & Children's Services board, and with a regular column in Tulsa Kids magazine. Parents all over Tulsa sought her counsel and advice, which was always delivered, ready or not, with frankness and an encouraging smile.
As a longtime member of All Souls Unitarian Church, Trish was a tireless volunteer. She chaired the Children's Religious Education board, volunteered in the church's Partners in Education program, and organized countless church dinners. Trish had a sharp mind and a quick wit. She was a talented bridge player, a lover of puzzles and crosswords, a championship listener, and an enthusiastic storyteller. She enjoyed cherry-red lipstick and a glass of white wine over ice. But just one. She spoke passionately about the dangers of smoking and the ravages of COPD, the disease that ultimately took her life. As her health worsened in recent years, Trish built a legion of admirers from among the doctors, nurses, and therapists who helped treat her. True to form, she set about making them feel important and appreciated, always wanting to know about their lives and interests. The family is especially appreciative of Dr. Robert Hauger, who was Trish's physician for more than 20 years.
Trish was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rich Lieser; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Schutze (Gene) and Diane Johnson (Bill); and her brother-in-law, Bob Lieser. She is survived by Dick Lieser, her loving husband of 61 years; daughter, Beth Goddard and husband, Keith Goddard, and their children, Jackson, Ellen, and Charlie Goddard; siblings, Madelon Austin (Tom), Donna Godkins, and George Roberts III; sister-in-law, Judy Lieser; brother-in-law, Tom Lieser (Evelyn); and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Friday, March 4, 2022, at 3pm a memorial service will be streamed online at www.allsoulschurch.org/live/
or via Zoom at www.allsouls.me/lieserzoom. A public reception will be held immediately following the service at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Family & Children's Services (www.fcsok.org
) or to another organization making a difference in the life of a child. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.