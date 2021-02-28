Patricia A. McIntyre
Patricia Ann McIntyre, 80, of Broken Arrow, OK entered eternal life on February 19, 2021. Her spirit is carried on by her husband of 33 years, Dan McIntyre; 3 of her children; 5 stepchildren; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and an extended family of friends from every season of her life. She was born September 22, 1940 in Jackson, MS, to Jack and Dollie Lane then moved to Tulsa, OK, shortly after her birth. Pat graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1958 then attended the University of Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and daughter. A memorial service will be held at Floral Haven Chapel, Friday, March 5th, at 12:30 pm. Donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.