Patricia A. Pat McIntyre
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Patricia A. McIntyre

Patricia Ann McIntyre, 80, of Broken Arrow, OK entered eternal life on February 19, 2021. Her spirit is carried on by her husband of 33 years, Dan McIntyre; 3 of her children; 5 stepchildren; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and an extended family of friends from every season of her life. She was born September 22, 1940 in Jackson, MS, to Jack and Dollie Lane then moved to Tulsa, OK, shortly after her birth. Pat graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1958 then attended the University of Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and daughter. A memorial service will be held at Floral Haven Chapel, Friday, March 5th, at 12:30 pm. Donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave., Broken Arrow, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SJBA Pharmacy Family
March 1, 2021
You will be missed. We have many fond memories and great children, who you graciously shared and grandchildren who are awesome! Rest In Peace!
Judy Gordon
March 1, 2021
Sympathy to the family.
Doris Ormsbee Velador
February 28, 2021
