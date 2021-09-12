Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Leona Ragsdale-Brown
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
Patricia Leona Ragsdale-Brown

Patricia Leona Ragsdale-Brown, 61-year-old Catoosa resident passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 11, 2021. She was born December 8, 1959 in Tulsa to Paul Curtis and Leona Allian Ragsdale.

On May 2, 1992, Trish married the love of her life, David Brown in Las Vegas, Nevada. She worked various jobs throughout her life with the most recent corporate position at the Nordam Group from 1999-2005. For the past 16 years she thrived being the nanny for her four grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and being an involved grandmother. Trish dedicated much of her life to caring for her loved ones. Whether it be her family, her friends or a stranger, she was always willing to go the extra mile to help. Some of her passions included researching genealogy, garage saleing, and antiquing. Trish was incredibly creative and loved to sew, crochet and make all different kinds of crafts.

Preceding Mrs. Brown in death was her father, Paul Curtis Ragsdale; her uncle, Thomas Ragsdale; her niece, Shawna Washington; her best friend, Mary Cassidy.

Surviving her are her husband, David Brown of Catoosa; daughter, Laticia Riggs and grandchildren, Gannon Riggs, Alena Riggs, Marley Riggs, Jewel Riggs of Claremore; daughter, Christina Fritchie and wife, Rachel Fritchie of Bella Vista, Arkansas; her mother, Leona Ragsdale of Tulsa; her sister, Paula Baker of Claremore and half sister, Maria Silvis of Hominy; her brothers, Paul Ragsdale Jr. of Skiatook, Wendell Ragsdale of Tulsa and Benjamin Ragsdale of Tulsa. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Trish loved her family. I pray the Lord will comfort you during time of sorrow.
Garry Campbell
Work
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results