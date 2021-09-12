Patricia Leona Ragsdale-Brown



Patricia Leona Ragsdale-Brown, 61-year-old Catoosa resident passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 11, 2021. She was born December 8, 1959 in Tulsa to Paul Curtis and Leona Allian Ragsdale.



On May 2, 1992, Trish married the love of her life, David Brown in Las Vegas, Nevada. She worked various jobs throughout her life with the most recent corporate position at the Nordam Group from 1999-2005. For the past 16 years she thrived being the nanny for her four grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and being an involved grandmother. Trish dedicated much of her life to caring for her loved ones. Whether it be her family, her friends or a stranger, she was always willing to go the extra mile to help. Some of her passions included researching genealogy, garage saleing, and antiquing. Trish was incredibly creative and loved to sew, crochet and make all different kinds of crafts.



Preceding Mrs. Brown in death was her father, Paul Curtis Ragsdale; her uncle, Thomas Ragsdale; her niece, Shawna Washington; her best friend, Mary Cassidy.



Surviving her are her husband, David Brown of Catoosa; daughter, Laticia Riggs and grandchildren, Gannon Riggs, Alena Riggs, Marley Riggs, Jewel Riggs of Claremore; daughter, Christina Fritchie and wife, Rachel Fritchie of Bella Vista, Arkansas; her mother, Leona Ragsdale of Tulsa; her sister, Paula Baker of Claremore and half sister, Maria Silvis of Hominy; her brothers, Paul Ragsdale Jr. of Skiatook, Wendell Ragsdale of Tulsa and Benjamin Ragsdale of Tulsa. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.