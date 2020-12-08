http://www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com/obituaries/permalink/9742102/LTWebcast, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa.
5 Entries
Byron Roberts
December 11, 2020
My sympathy to You, Lucien, and the rest of Pat's family. I'm a kiwanis friend and have known and respected you for many years.
George Strella
December 9, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Trish's passing. She was such a sweet lady. She will live on in your fond memories forever.
Barbara Canter and Dick Poucher
December 8, 2020
Dearest Rouses, sending you all my love and deepest sympathies. Trish was such a Grand Lady as you say, so much good and strength of character packed into her petite frame. I will always remember fondly the time I got to spend with her over the years, especially riding at the farm, and more recently, attending the horse show together. God bless Trish and bless you all. May happy memories help you through.
Katy Corneel and family
December 7, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Rouses on Trish's passing. She--and Lucien-- were wonderful and gracious friends and hosts. Trish inducted me into the wonderful world of Saddlebreds, and spending time with them, whether at the horse shows, the stables, or at home enjoying a drink and chatting was warm and magical. Rest well, dear friend, you now leave a hole in my life and my heart.