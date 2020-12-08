Dearest Rouses, sending you all my love and deepest sympathies. Trish was such a Grand Lady as you say, so much good and strength of character packed into her petite frame. I will always remember fondly the time I got to spend with her over the years, especially riding at the farm, and more recently, attending the horse show together. God bless Trish and bless you all. May happy memories help you through.

Katy Corneel and family December 7, 2020