Patricia Rouse
In loving memory of Patricia Williamson Rouse, a Grand Lady on all accounts. "Trish" is mother of Lucien, Carter and Page; Mother-in-Law to Maura, Melissa, and Tim; Grandmother of Shannon, Lucien, and Colleen; and wife of Lucien Maltby Rouse. Lucien knows and will remember her as simply Magical. Their 66 year marriage was wonderful to see. We Children know and remember her as the best mother, inspiration/muse, and friend. Friends and Relatives know her as a loyal and supportive woman who would tackle any challenge with grace and dignity. Trish was a champion of people in the form of a Grace Kelly. We are all privileged and blessed to have had her in our lives and will continue to feel this joy for the rest of our lives.
A Virtual Service will be held online at http://www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com/obituaries/permalink/9742102/LTWebcast
, Monday December 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Meals on Wheels. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.