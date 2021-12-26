Patricia (Pat) Tarpley
Early Saturday morning on December 11, 2021, Patricia (Pat) Lee Marsh Tarpley, an incredibly loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 92 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Patricia was born on September 13, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas, to Mary Lee and Roy Carroll. She had one older sister named Catherine Gweyn Carroll. Patricia married Dr. Thomas D. Tarpley, an old high school friend, and raised four children: Linda, Tom, Steve, and Laura. After her children were grown, she became very successful in real estate, achieving her Graduate, REALTOR Institute (GRI) designation and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) credential, and becoming a broker associate in residential sales and property management.
After retiring from her career in real estate, she spent most of her time in Oklahoma City playing mahjong with her friends, loving on her dog, and gardening in her yard—which was her number one passion. She said being outside, digging in the dirt, and seeing flowers grow was when she felt God's presence the most. Patricia was ornery to the end. She had an unbelievable sense of adventure, always watching the discovery and national geographic channels. She went on many adventures with her children well into her 80s doing things like swimming with dolphins, poking around the inside of Indian caves with her cane, riding jet skis, and sleeping in treehouses in the South Pacific. She loved looking for Indian artifacts and sea shells, collecting rare coins, and she was the only one who could truly find four leaf clovers (so she said).
All of her adventures led her to write a children's book of short stories entitled "Granny Tales" for all of her grandchildren, who fondly called her Mimi, to read. The book was about a high-spirited granny who experienced all kinds of adventures such as flying around in space, riding on top of dinosaurs, or fighting pirates looking for gold. One of the most inspiring things to witness was her intense loyalty to not only her family but to her friends as well. She had more friends than anyone we knew—friends that she kept up with since childhood—always remembering birthdays and anniversaries. She also worked and gave to several charities such as Wounded Warrior Project
, the Oklahoma Food Bank, various animal adoption shelters, and foundations supporting Native Americans. She loved all animals, especially the many dogs and one special rabbit she had over her lifetime.
Her family remembers her best sitting outside in her secret garden while grilling steaks, drinking wine, telling stories, and laughing all the time, or doing the same things indoors gathered around the fireplace. It was there where they talked a lot about her favorite childhood memories in Tulsa, the impact World War II had on her, and her beloved grandparents. She was a true patriot and really loved this country. It was also there at the fireplace where they talked most about God, His plan, and His immense love for us.
Dear Mom,
Goodbye for now. Thank you for all the memories, for all your love and laughter. You have caused us all to say, "How can we be more like her?"
You will be loved for all eternity.
See you in Heaven. Many adventures still await us.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Roy Carroll, and her mother, Mary Lee Carroll; her sister, Catherine Carroll; her former spouse, Dr. Thomas D. Tarpley; her son, Thomas D. Tarpley II; her grandson, Thomas D. Tarpley III (Trey); and grandson, Matthew Tarpley. She is survived by three of her children, Linda (husband Wayne) Newkumet, Steve (wife Debbie) Tarpley, Laura (husband Gary) Batie; along with her grandchildren, Travis, Chase, Matthew, Rachael, Shira, Daniel, and Abigail.
A memorial is planned for January 14, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Chapel Hill Methodist Church located at 2717 West Hefner Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73120. Donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or a humane society adoption center of your choosing in lieu of flowers.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 26, 2021.