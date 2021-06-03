Menu
Patricia Tenant
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK
Patricia Tenant

Patricia Carol Tenant was born October 10, 1940 to Bert and Adzel Kearney in Pryor, Oklahoma. She left this life on May 31, 2021 at 1:15 a.m. at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Tenant; 4 brothers; and a sister. 

She is survived by three daughters, Jeannie Sexton, Teresa Tipton, and Lori Ann Cline; and numerous grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the Oklahoma City Thunder and seeing her daughter and and grandchildren play pool.

Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow.

www.garykelleyfunerals.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
Jun
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Floral Haven Cemetery
6500 South 129th East Avenue, Broken, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
