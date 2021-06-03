Patricia TenantPatricia Carol Tenant was born October 10, 1940 to Bert and Adzel Kearney in Pryor, Oklahoma. She left this life on May 31, 2021 at 1:15 a.m. at her home.She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Tenant; 4 brothers; and a sister.She is survived by three daughters, Jeannie Sexton, Teresa Tipton, and Lori Ann Cline; and numerous grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the Oklahoma City Thunder and seeing her daughter and and grandchildren play pool.Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow.