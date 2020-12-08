Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Henry "Pat" Maloy
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds & AdamsCrest Cremation and Funeral Services - Tulsa
1916 South Sheridan Road
Tulsa, OK
Patrick "Pat" Henry Maloy

Patrick "Pat" Henry Maloy, age 82, of Broken Arrow, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in Seminole, Oklahoma, on July 25, 1938, the son of the late Wayne Aidan Maloy and the late Naomi Henry. Pat graduated from Seminole High School. After serving in the United States Army, Pat began his lengthy career as an aeronautics technician until his retirement in 2005. Pat was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Barbara Maloy of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; children, Wayne M. Maloy and his wife, Carla of Oklahoma City, OK, Bobby Maloy of Claremore, OK, John Maloy and his wife, Mandy of Tulsa, OK, and Michael Maloy and his wife, Charlotte of Tulsa, OK; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Service, Wednesday, 1:00pm, Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 1916 S. Sheridan, Tulsa, Ok 74112.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Reynolds & AdamsCrest Cremation and Funeral Services - Tulsa
1916 South Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds & AdamsCrest Cremation and Funeral Services - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds & AdamsCrest Cremation and Funeral Services - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My prays and thoughts are with you all on this most sad occasion. May God bless and comfort each one of you. Love to all the Maloy Family
Charlotte Maloy
December 9, 2020
My prayer is for Pat´s family to find peace and strength during their time of mourning through Jesus who loves them.
Teresa Eisenman
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results