Patrick "Pat" Henry Maloy



Patrick "Pat" Henry Maloy, age 82, of Broken Arrow, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in Seminole, Oklahoma, on July 25, 1938, the son of the late Wayne Aidan Maloy and the late Naomi Henry. Pat graduated from Seminole High School. After serving in the United States Army, Pat began his lengthy career as an aeronautics technician until his retirement in 2005. Pat was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.



Pat is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Barbara Maloy of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; children, Wayne M. Maloy and his wife, Carla of Oklahoma City, OK, Bobby Maloy of Claremore, OK, John Maloy and his wife, Mandy of Tulsa, OK, and Michael Maloy and his wife, Charlotte of Tulsa, OK; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Service, Wednesday, 1:00pm, Reynolds/AdamsCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 1916 S. Sheridan, Tulsa, Ok 74112.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 8, 2020.