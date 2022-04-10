Patsy Nimerick
Funeral services for Patsy Ann Nimerick, 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, will be held at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the chapel facility located on the grounds of Memorial Park Cemetery, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A viewing will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, from 10:00am –5:00pm, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Patsy Ann Nimerick was born on March 13, 1936, in Bixby, Oklahoma, to Cecil and Vernal (Hensley) Jobe. She departed this life on April 01, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma, at the age of 86.
Until recently, Patsy had lived in Tulsa, for eighty years. She attended Tulsa schools, graduating from Will Rogers High School. On November 24, 1965, she was married to Kenneth H. Nimerick. The couple made their home in Tulsa, where Patsy was employed by Southwestern Bell / AT&T, as a telephone operator for 42 years. Patsy retired from the company in 1997.
Patsy was a special lady to many. Her kindness and love were unstoppable, and a true ray of sunshine. She never met a stranger, and was always up for an adventure. Shopping, eating out, and being with her family and friends were her passion. She was always willing to take on a sacrifice to help another person. She will be remembered as always being very loyal to her friends. You knew she was having a good time when you would receive a 'thumbs up'. Her all-time love was dancing; and she could dance right into your heart. If you knew her, you were a better person because of it. Her smile and laugh were contagious. Put simply...Patsy enjoyed life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Patsy is survived by her son, Kevin (Karen) Nimerick; daughter, Angela (Mark) Moses; grandchildren: Hensley Moses, Hadley Moses, Avery Moses, and Katy Nimerick; sister, Donna Arcé; brothers, Chuck Jobe, and Bill Jobe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, and also by her husband.
In lieu of flowers please consider a tax-exempt donation to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org
) and of course Patsy would appreciate any donation to support her president at donaldjtrump.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 10, 2022.