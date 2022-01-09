Patti Orbison



Patti Orbison passed away suddenly on December 9, 2021. She was born July 9, 1952, to Robert and Carolyn Perryman in Cleveland, Ohio.



Patti attended Edison High School and later earned both a Bachelor of Science degree and Master's of Special Education degree from the University of Tulsa. Following graduation, Patti taught Special Education at Eliot Elementary School for 5 years. Patti became interested in real estate and obtained her real estate license in 1979 and became an agent for McGraw Realtors. She loved helping people and truly cared for her clients, many of whom became lifelong friends. Patti was a member of several professional organizations including RESAT, REBAC and NAR. In addition, Patti was a loyal supporter of the community. She played active roles in non-profit organizations such as Parkside Mental Health, Junior League of Tulsa, St. John Medical Center and Hospice of Green County. She also served on the Board of the Tulsa Historical Society.



Patti had an outgoing personality and seized every opportunity to enjoy life. She loved spending time with her family and friends. For many years she enjoyed her cabin and times at Cedar Crest Country Club. She was a devoted wife to Jim her husband of 36 years, and an attentive step mother to Julia Anna Aloisi and Patrick Orbison. She lived a vibrant life of faith, love for her family, joy and friendship, and she appreciated her many blessings.



Patti is survived by her mother, Carolyn Perryman; her sister, Lisa Perryman; husband, Jim; step children, Julia Anna Aloisi (husband Mike) and Patrick Orbison; step grandchildren, Ashton and Brooklyn Aloisi. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Perryman.



A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 709 S. Boston, Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.